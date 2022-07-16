Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $83.41 on Friday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.