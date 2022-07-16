Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.
Fabrinet Price Performance
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fabrinet Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
