Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 862 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,621,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 842.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,318 shares of company stock worth $891,448 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $681.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $660.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $716.28. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

