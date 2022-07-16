Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 113,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,687,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

