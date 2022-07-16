Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.46. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $49.69.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.02. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.