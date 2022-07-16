Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,464 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,633,000. Wealth CMT increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,105,000 after acquiring an additional 302,933 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.06 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74.

