SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.29% of SeaSpine worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPNE. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 277,996 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 502,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 83,305 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 602,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $5.95 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaSpine

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaSpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.