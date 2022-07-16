SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Lowered to $55.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SEI Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.
SEI Investments Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $65.22.
SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
About SEI Investments
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
