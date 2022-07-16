Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stake Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of SQM opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $2.7872 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 201.09%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

