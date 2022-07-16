Strategic Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

