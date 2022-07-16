Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.84.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

