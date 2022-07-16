Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,740 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $243,159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 203,461 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.