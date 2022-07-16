Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,622 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,652,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after buying an additional 389,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $11.80 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.