Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 282 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $206.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Cowen cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.