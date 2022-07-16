Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 462 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,779 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,043,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,692,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,879,000 after buying an additional 305,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,478,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

PNW opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.33. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

