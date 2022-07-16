Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 691 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.73 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.