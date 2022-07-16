Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 9,272 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 219,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Stock Up 2.6 %

DRE opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

