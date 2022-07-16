Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.48% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 95,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 118,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21.

