Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Invesco by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

