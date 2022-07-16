Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 301 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,020,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $76.66 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

