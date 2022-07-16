Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 4,480 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PZA opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

