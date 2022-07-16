Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 592 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 401,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 173,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,099 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.30.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $147.95 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average of $206.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

