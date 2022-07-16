Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 906 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 494,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

