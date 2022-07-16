Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.12% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBF opened at $107.99 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.57.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

