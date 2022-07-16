Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,737,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,190,000 after buying an additional 518,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,076,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,677,000 after buying an additional 471,288 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 377,656 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

