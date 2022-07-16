Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $40.97 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

