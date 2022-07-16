Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,572,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,526,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $2,664,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,754,667.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,844 shares of company stock worth $17,599,129. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

