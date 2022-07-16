Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 750.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETX opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.071 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

