Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,895,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.57.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $163.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

