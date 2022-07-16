Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

