Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $511,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

