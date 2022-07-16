Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $540,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after buying an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $596,396,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,183,000 after purchasing an additional 215,831 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.24.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

