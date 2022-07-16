Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $552,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,319 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $157.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.27. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.74 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

