Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $589,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $50.08 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

