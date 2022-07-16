Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 57,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,899,000.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $289,468. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Trading Up 3.9 %

BL opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BL. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

