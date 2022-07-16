Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.48. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

