Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after buying an additional 1,553,903 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,122,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,045.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after buying an additional 136,113 shares during the period. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $92.92 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.87.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

