Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $498,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,281,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 610,515 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

