Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $527,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,567.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 779.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IXC stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.