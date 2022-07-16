Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $613,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $121.44 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average of $130.90.

