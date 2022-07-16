Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PDP stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.66.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.