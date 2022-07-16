Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $329,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.