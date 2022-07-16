Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $329,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
SCHV stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
