Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $550,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

