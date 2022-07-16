Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 149 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 784.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $108.51.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

