Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,325 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

