Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 346 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.69.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.