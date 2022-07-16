Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,858 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IUSB stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $54.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.