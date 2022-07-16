Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 861 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $184,165,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 173,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 125,536 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average of $131.82.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

