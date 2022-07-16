Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,866,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,139,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,159,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.7 %

LEG opened at $36.86 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

