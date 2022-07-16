Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,969,000 after buying an additional 86,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,752,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

