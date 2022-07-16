Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,583,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 219,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKF stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

